Russian ambassador invite to Nobel ceremony sparks ire

The Nobel Foundation has insisted its decision was taken with a view to improving dialogue and democracy

The Nobel Foundation's decision to invite ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year's Nobel award ceremony sparked anger on Friday in Ukraine, Sweden and among opponents of the Minsk regime.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the Foundation should support efforts to isolate Russia and Belarus as "millions of Ukrainians suffer from an unprovoked war and the Russian regime is not punished for its crimes."

The Nobel Foundation, which organizes the annual Nobel prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm, said on Thursday it would extend an invitation to all ambassadors of countries which have representation in Sweden or Norway to the "prize award ceremonies."

In 2022, it decided not to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors because of the war in Ukraine, and the Iranian envoy over the country's crackdown on a wave of protests.

But this year it said it was returning to its previous practice of inviting all ambassadors.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, the exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, called on the Nobel Foundation not to invite representatives of President Alexander Lukashenko's "illegitimate regime to any events." She also demanded "the immediate release of Nobel Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski from prison."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Friday he disagreed with the Foundation's decision.