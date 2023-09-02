Egyptian Mohamed Al Fayed, former Harrods and Fulham owner, dies aged 94

The well-known billionaire was also the father of Dodi Al Fayed, who died in the car crash that killed Princess Diana in Paris

Egyptian tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed died at the age of 94, a statement by his family announced on Friday night.

"Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023,” the statement said.

"He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones,” the family’s message added.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Mohamed Al Fayed, right, former owner of Harrods department store with the Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabr Al-Thani inside Harrods store in London, UK.

Fayed started his business empire in the Middle East and moved to the UK in the 1970s. He went on to be a tycoon in shipping, property, banking, oil, retail and construction, as well as being a philanthropist, with a foundation that helped children in the UK, Thailand and Mongolia.

The Egyptian billionaire will be remembered for his ownership of the British luxury department store Harrods, the Ritz hotel in Paris, and taking the Fulham Football Club to new heights. As well as being an advisor to some of the Middle East’s elite, and working for a Saudi arms dealer.

Forbes estimated his fortune at around $2 billion in 2022.

“Everyone at Fulham was incredibly saddened to learn of the death of our former Owner and Chairman, Mohamed Al Fayed,” the Football Club wrote in a statement.

“We owe Mohamed a debt of gratitude for what he did for our Club, and our thoughts now are with his family and friends at this sombre time,” Fulham added.

JOEL SAGET / AFP A photograph shows a lock reading "Diana, Dodi loving kills " at the Flame of Liberty monument over the Alma bridge in Paris, referencing Mohamed Al Fayed's son and Princess Diana.

Fayed was also outspoken against the British Royal family, after his son Dodi died with Princess Diana in a car crash that killed them both and their chauffeur Henri Paul

The father refused to accept that the crash was a result of his employee, Paul, being intoxicated and speeding in a Paris road tunnel.