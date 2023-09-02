Nobel Foundation withdraws invitation to Russia, Belarus, Iran

'Thank you to everyone who demanded that justice be restored,' Ukraine says

The Nobel Foundation on Saturday backtracked on its decision to invite ambassadors from Russia, Belarus and Iran to this year's Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm, after the move sparked a backlash.

In 2022, the Nobel Foundation, which organizes the annual Nobel prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm, decided not to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to the Stockholm award event because of the war in Ukraine, and the Iranian envoy over the Islamic Republic's bloody crackdown on a wave of protests.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko called the decision a “victory for humanism.”

“Thank you to everyone who demanded that justice be restored,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that “a similar decision” should be made regarding the attendance of Russian and Belarusian ambassadors at celebrations taking place in Norway following the ceremony in Sweden.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who said Friday he wouldn’t have allowed the three countries to participate in the award ceremonies, was also happy with the decision. He posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that “the many and strong reactions show that the whole of Sweden unambiguously stand on Ukraine’s side against Russia’s appalling war of aggression.”