Italy begins paying compensation for Nazi war crimes

All but one of the relatives of the hanged civilians who were alive at the time are now deceased

80 years on, the descendants of the men executed by the Nazis in Fornelli, Italy, are to receive financial compensation for their trauma from the state.

Six Catholic civilians were hanged in October 1943, as collective punishment for the murder of a German soldier.

At the time of their execution, German soldiers were playing music on a gramophone stolen from a nearby house. The event took place a month after Italy signed an armistice with the Allied forces, ending its participation in the Second World War alongside Germany, which immediately occupied the country.

All but one of the relatives of the hanged civilians who were alive at the time are now deceased. But under Italian law, the damages owed to them can be passed on to their heirs. Each of their descendants should receive around 140,000 dollars, according to the terms of a court ruling handed down in 2020. They will be the first to benefit from the new government fund set up in 2022 to deal with claims relating to Nazi crimes.

It will be Italy, rather than Germany, that will pay, after losing a battle before the International Court of Justice over whether Berlin can still be held responsible for damages linked to the crimes and atrocities of the Second World War. The decision was to the dismay of Jewish organizations in Italy, who believe that Berlin should pay as a sign of recognition of its historical responsibility for these crimes.

MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi lays a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance on January 27, 2019, during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem.

A study funded by the German government and published in 2016 estimates that 22,000 Italians were victims of Nazi war crimes, including 8,000 Jews deported to death camps. Thousands more Italians, forced to work as slaves in Germany, have already received reparations.

In 1962, Germany signed an agreement with Italy under which it paid Rome 40 million Deutsche Marks, or just over a billion dollars in today's money, to cover the damage inflicted by Nazi forces on the Italian state and its citizens.

Italy grants pensions to those who were politically or racially persecuted during the conflict, as well as to their surviving relatives. However, the government had never offered reparations for war crimes.

Germany, for its part, refused to pay for these war crimes, arguing that the 1962 agreement prevented further claims. In 2012, the International Court of Justice backed Berlin, but Italian courts continued to hear compensation cases, asserting that no limit could be placed on compensation for war crimes.

As more and more cases were brought to court, Mario Draghi, then Prime Minister, set up a 13 million dollar fund in April 2022 to cover the rising costs of compensation, in the hope of closing a dark chapter in Italy's history.