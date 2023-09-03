Bavarian deputy PM to retain position despite antisemitism controversy

Bavaria's deputy premier has been involved in a scandal surrounding Nazi pamphlets discovered in his schoolbag during the late 1980s when he was a teenager

Germany's Bavaria state leader, Markus Soeder, has chosen to retain his deputy, Hubert Aiwanger, in his position amid an ongoing controversy related to an old anti-Semitic leaflet.

Soeder's decision was aimed at resolving the matter before an upcoming regional election and avoiding disruption to Bavaria's ruling coalition.

Hubert Aiwanger, who serves as Bavaria's deputy premier and leads the populist Free Voters party, has been involved in a scandal surrounding Nazi pamphlets discovered in his schoolbag during the late 1980s when he was a teenager.

Despite admitting to having possession of the leaflets, Aiwanger denies any involvement in their creation or distribution. His brother has since claimed responsibility for the pamphlets.

The leaflets included a satirical quiz about "the biggest fatherland traitor" and offered a disturbing prize described as "a free trip through the chimney in Auschwitz." Aiwanger expressed regret for his actions during his youth and apologized, particularly to victims of Nazi-era atrocities.

Markus Soeder, speaking at a press conference in Munich, referred to the leaflet as "disgusting," but highlighted the absence of evidence linking Aiwanger to its production. Soeder did criticize Aiwanger for not apologizing sooner and expressed dissatisfaction with some of Aiwanger's written responses to a list of 25 questions.

Lukas Barth-Tuttas/pool photo via AP Bavarian governor Markus Soeder, left, shakes hand with Hubert Aiwanger, top candidate of the center-right Free Voters, after the Bavaria state election in Munich, Germany.

However, Soeder emphasized the importance of considering not just an individual's actions at age 16 but also their adult response and demonstrated remorse. He hopes that sincere remorse will lead to forgiveness and reconciliation.

Soeder's said that removing Aiwanger from his position would be disproportionate and detrimental to Bavaria's political stability.