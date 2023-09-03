Swedish police arrest two amid Quran burning protest clash

Authorities arrested two individuals and detained approximately ten others in the aftermath of the riots

Swedish law enforcement took action on Sunday after a violent clash erupted during a protest involving the burning of the Quran.

The demonstration, organized by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, has garnered international attention due to its provocative nature, including the public desecration of the Muslim holy book, the Quran. Such acts have fueled outrage across the Middle East.

The protest unfolded in Malmo, a city in the south of Sweden known for its sizable immigrant population. An estimated 200 spectators gathered in a square to witness the event.

Police issued a statement acknowledging the heightened emotions amongst some spectators as the organizer incinerated written materials. The situation escalated into what authorities termed a "violent riot."

Ten individuals were detained for disturbances to public order, while two others were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the violent riot.

Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP Dutch Edwin Wagensveld, head of the Netherlands' chapter of the far-right anti-Islam movement Pegida holds up a Quran before tearing up, during a demonstration in front of the Turkish embassy in The Hague.

Local media reported instances of onlookers throwing rocks at Momika, and videos captured moments of individuals attempting to breach the security permitter. In one video, a man can be seen trying to stop the police car transporting Momika by standing in front of it.

Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP Quran protests in Iraq.

Momika's series of provocative demonstrations have not only incited anger directed at Sweden but have also created diplomatic tensions between Sweden and several Middle Eastern nations.

The Swedish government, while condemning the desecration of the Quran, has emphasized the country's constitutionally protected freedom of speech and assembly.