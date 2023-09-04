Cypriot police arrest 6 Israelis suspected of raping British woman in tourist hotspot

Israel's Embassy in Cyprus confirmed the Israelis were arrested on suspicion of raping a British tourist at a hotel in Ayia Napa

Israel’s embassy in Cyprus confirmed on Monday that six Israeli tourists were arrested on suspicion of raping a British tourist at a hotel in Ayia Napa.

According to Cypriot reports, a British woman in her early 20s went to the Famagusta police station on Sunday to report an attack by the young Israeli men. Following the complaint, the authorities identified and apprehended the suspected individuals.

The Israeli men, ranging from the ages 19 to 20, were to be brought before the Famagusta court in Cyprus.

Etienne TORBEY / AFP Nissi beach in Ayia Napa, a seaside resort in southern Cyprus.

"In the morning, a report was received at the Israeli Embassy in Cyprus about the arrest of six Israeli citizens suspected of raping a British tourist. The Israeli consul in Cyprus is in close contact with the Cypriot authorities. In addition, our Ministry's Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with the families of the individuals concerned,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

There was a similar incident four ago in the Ayia Napa area, in which twelve Israelis were arrested in suspicion of also raping a young British woman. The young men were later released after the authorities in Cyprus determined it was a false statement.

The accuser, aged 19 at the time, has since been in legal proceedings against the Cypriot authorities for their handling of the case. She opened a case at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to investigate the Republic of Cyprus, saying she did not have a lawyer present with her during the retraction of her statement.

The Cypriot police denied allegations of misconduct on their part in the case, but Cyprus has repeatedly been criticized for poor handling of sexual harassment, assault and rape cases.