Sources close to the Ukrainian president say Zelensky is 'disappointed' by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Senior Ukrainian officials will examine the possibility of restricting the entry of Israelis into Ukraine for the annual Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) pilgrimage to the city of Uman, a report said on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at expressing Kyiv’s dissatisfaction with the Jewish state for its lack of support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion, according to the Israel's Kan Public Broadcaster.

Sources in Volodymyr Zelensky's entourage say that the Ukrainian president is "disappointed" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has provided "little support" to his country. Reportedly, Ukraine is planning to suspend the visa waiver agreement between Kyiv and Jerusalem in “retaliation.”

"Benjamin Netanyahu didn't even bother to personally congratulate us on Independence Day (on August 24). A tweet from the official account of the Prime Minister's Office, late at night, is not what I call the wishes of a friend," a Ukrainian official told Kan on condition of anonymity.

Limiting the entry to the city of Uman is also being considered. Ukrainian officials could turn back a certain number of Jewish pilgrims at the border.

Every year, thousands of Jews from around the world, including many Israelis, gather at the grave of Rabbi Nahman of Breslev, a Hasidic leader of the late 18th and early 19th centuries, in the Ukrainian city of Uman, on the occasion of the Rosh Hashanah holiday. Even despite the ongoing war, thousands of pilgrims visited the city in 2022, and plan to do the same next week ahead of the holiday that begins September 15.