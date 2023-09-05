It is 'extremely disgusting that an ethnic Jew is covering up the glorification of Nazism and those who led the Holocaust in Ukraine' says the Russian president

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that “Western curators put an ethnic Jew at the head of Ukraine” in order to “cover up the anti-human essence” of modern Ukraine.

The recent attack was just the latest on Ukraine's leadership, particularly against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Jewish ethnicity.

“This makes the situation extremely disgusting that an ethnic Jew is covering up the glorification of Nazism and those who led the Holocaust in Ukraine at one time, and this is the extermination of one and a half million people. And ordinary Israeli citizens understand it best. Look at what they are saying on the Internet,” Putin said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1699067217676226724 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He did not explain what exactly Israelis were saying on the Internet. But, Putin had previously said, on multiple occasions, that he doesn’t use the internet and that he doesn’t even own a smartphone.

The Russian president had also previously said "that Zelensky is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people," citing that he heard it from his many "Jewish friends."

Russia and Israel have also been in a diplomatic spat, over what the Kremlin claimed was the Jewish state allegedly "whitewashing former Nazi accomplices in Ukraine.”

The row started after an Israeli diplomat commented that Israel doesn’t like that Nazi collaborators are role models but conceded that “for most Ukrainians, these are heroes who fought for their independence.”