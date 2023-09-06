UK to designate Russia's Wagner Group as a terrorist organization

Braverman stressed that Wagner constitutes a threat to global security and pledged the UK's ongoing support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia

London is set to designate the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner as a terrorist group, according to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement on Wednesday.

Sunak stated on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that Wagner, initiated by Putin's Kremlin, employs methods of torture, theft, and barbarism that pose threats to democracy and freedom worldwide. He emphasized the importance of outlawing the group as a terrorist organization.

The proposed measures against Wagner will be presented to Parliament on Wednesday. Once enacted, it will be illegal to be affiliated with or support Wagner, and its assets may be classified as terrorist property and subject to seizure.

Interior Minister Suella Braverman described Wagner as a violent and destructive organization acting as a military tool for Vladimir Putin's Russia abroad. She highlighted its destabilizing activities serving the political interests of the Kremlin. Braverman invoked the power to "proscribe" organizations involved in acts of terrorism, a designation already applied to jihadist groups like Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

Braverman stressed that Wagner constitutes a threat to global security and pledged the UK's ongoing support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia. Defense Minister Grant Shapps emphasized Wagner's active presence in Ukraine and other regions such as Africa and the Sahel.

In July, London imposed sanctions on 13 individuals and organizations linked to Wagner in Africa, accusing them of war crimes.

The new measures come two weeks after the death of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his associates in a plane crash between Moscow and St. Petersburg on August 23.