Documents recently discovered at the Vatican's Pontifical Biblical Institute contain the names of 3,200 Jews hidden in convents and monasteries after the Nazi takeover of Rome in 1943.

The announcement of the discovery was made on Thursday, but the documents have not yet been made public, reported the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA).

The research was carried out jointly by the Vatican Biblical Institute, the Jewish community in Rome, the Yad Vashem Museum in Jerusalem and two Italian Catholic universities. "The documentation thus significantly increases information on the history of the rescue of Jews by Catholic institutions in Rome", said the three partner organizations in a joint statement.

Compiled between 1944 and 1945 by Father Gossolino Birolo, an Italian Jesuit priest, the documents list the names of thousands of people sheltered by more than 150 Catholic institutions. Earlier documents indicated that Catholic institutions had hidden thousands of people without listing their identities.

However, some historians have warned against drawing too many conclusions about the Church from these documents.

"I hope that I will be given access to this document, as there are many things that are not clear in the press release," Vatican historian David Kertzer told JTA. He pointed out that many Catholic institutions welcomed only baptized Jews.

"It's possible that these documents were compiled at the end of the war to support what we might call redemptive narratives about 'good' Catholics," pointed out Pius XII specialist Robert Ventresca.

Pope Pius XII distinguished himself during the war by his indifference to the fate of the Jews and his inaction in the face of Nazi actions.