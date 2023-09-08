UK marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Elizabeth II's death was a seismic event in British life, for she was for most Britons still alive the only monarch and head of state they ever knew

The United Kingdom on Friday marked the accession of King Charles III as he paid tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, on the first anniversary of her death.

Ceremonial gunfire rang out in London’s Hyde Park, Scotland’s Edinburgh Castle, Cardiff Castle in Wales, and Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Commemorations of the queen's death were low-key, with the king not expected at any official engagement. In a short statement, the British head of state recalled the "great affection" for his mother, her life, and public service.

"I saw the funeral procession go past last year, it's a sad day for everyone," student Ross Nichol told AFP in Scotland.

"She did a lot of good things and she had a standing in the world," added German tourist Nicole Hoppe. "We feel a little bit sad and sentimental for her."

The queen, who was on the throne for a record-breaking 70 years, died on September 8, 2022, aged 96 after a period of declining health. Flowers were left at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland while crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace.

Elizabeth II's death was a seismic event in British life. For most Britons, the queen was the only monarch and head of state they had ever known. During the 10-day official mourning period, tens of thousands of people queued for up to 25 hours to file past her flag-shrouded coffin as it lay in state in Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament.

Earlier this week, the government announced that a national memorial to the late monarch will be commissioned "in due course.”