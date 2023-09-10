Polish family killed by Nazis for hiding Jews beatified

It is the first time that an entire family was given one of Catholicism’s highest honors

A Polish couple and their seven children, killed by Nazis during World War II for hiding Jews, were beatified Sunday.

It is the first time an entire family was given one of Catholicism's highest honors. Papal envoy Cardinal Marcello Semeraro led the ceremony in the family's hometown of Markowa in south-east Poland, which was attended by thousands including the president and prime minister, bishops, priests, the country's chief rabbi and an Israeli delegation.

"May this Polish family, who represented a ray of light in the darkness of the Second World War, be for us all a model to imitate in the impulse of goodness, in the service of those in need," Pope Francis said on Sunday.

It was in Markowa, on March 24, 1944, that German police acting on a tip-off shot dead Jozef Ulma and his wife Wiktoria, who was seven months pregnant and partially gave birth during the execution. Their children, Stanislawa, Barbara, Wladyslav, Franciszek, Antoni and Maria, aged between two and eight, were killed too, along with the eight Jews the family had been hiding in the attic.

The eight - Shaul Goldmann and his five children, including his daughter Lea Didner and her five-year-old daughter, and Golda Gruenfeld - were also shot, before the family farmhouse was looted and set on fire. The police fired up into the attic from the floor below, "and the blood of the victims began to drip from the ceiling... onto a photograph of two Jewish women lying on a table below", Vatican News said.

The massacre followed "a story of love and friendship," said Italian journalist Manuela Tulli, who has written a book on the family along with Polish historian and priest Pawel Rytel-Andrianik.

"When the Jews asked for help, they opened their doors. They lived together for a year and a half, cooking and eating together", Tulli told AFP.

The families were denounced by a Polish policeman and after they were executed, 24 Jews in Markowa were murdered by their Polish neighbors. Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma were recognized by Israel in 1995 as members of the "Righteous among the Nations", an honor for non-Jews who tried to save Jews from Nazi extermination.