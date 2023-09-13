EU chief sees future of Ukraine in 'our Union' as it makes 'great strides'

Kyiv completed two of seven benchmarks to open talks, according to an interim report in June, but the EU Commission will release a new report next month

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that Ukraine has made "great strides" and its future was in “our Union,” during her annual state of the EU address to lawmakers.

Ukraine made it to official candidate status last June, in the wake of Russia's all-out invasion, and has been pushing EU member states to move talks onto the next step of formal membership.

FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives her annual State of the Union address during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.

"The future of Ukraine is in our Union," von der Leyen said, as expectations simmer on the Commission’s opinion next month on whether Ukraine is ready to begin negotiations.

"Accession is merit-based -- and the commission will always defend this principle. It takes hard work and leadership," the European Commission president stated.

"But there is already a lot of progress. We have seen the great strides Ukraine has already made since we granted them candidate status,” she added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1701855911180943382 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Von der Leyen stated that the bloc must get ready to accept new members, without waiting to first change its own founding treaties, saying "we cannot, and we should not, wait for treaty change to move ahead with enlargement.”

Kyiv completed two of seven reform benchmarks required in order to open talks, according to an interim report in June, and joins a group of nations from the western Balkans who have been waiting years to make progress toward becoming EU member states.

Von der Leyen also said the commission would launch "policy reviews" to see how the EU could adapt in key areas if it expands, and put forward ideas in the first half of next year.

"These are questions we must address today if we want to be ready for tomorrow," she said.