Letter shows Pope Pius XII knew about Nazi genocide of Jews

Newly revealed correspondence with anti-Nazi Jesuit priest shows 'Hitler's Pope' was aware of the mass murder in Nazi death camps

Newly discovered correspondence suggests that World War II-era Pope Pius XII had detailed information from a trusted German Jesuit regarding the Nazi genocide of Jews in German-occupied Poland. The documentation appears to undercut the Holy See’s argument that it couldn’t verify reports of Nazi atrocities and thus was not in a position to denounce them.

The new revelation is likely to further fuel the debate about the legacy of the pontiff already nicknamed nicknamed “Hitler's Pope” by critics. Historians have long been divided about the WW2-era pope's record, with supporters insisting he used quiet diplomacy to save Jewish lives while critics say he remained silent as the Holocaust raged.

The letter dating from December 14, 1942 from the German Jesuit priest Rev. Lothar Koenig to Pius’ secretary addresses the Nazi extermination of Jews, including in ovens, from an informed church source that was part of the Catholic anti-Hitler resistance that was able to get otherwise secret information to the Vatican. Koenig reports that the Nazis were killing up to 6,000 Jews and Poles daily from Rava Ruska, a town in pre-war Poland that is today located in Ukraine, and transporting them to the Belzec death camp.

A total of 500,000 Jews perished at the camp.

“The novelty and importance of this document comes from this fact: that on the Holocaust, there is now the certainty that Pius XII was receiving from the German Catholic Church exact and detailed news about crimes being perpetrated against Jews,” Vatican archivist Giovanni Coco, who published the letter, told Italian media.