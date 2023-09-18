Bulgarian navy safely disarms explosive drone found near Black Sea town

'We can certainly assume that it (the drone) is linked to the war that Russia launched against Ukraine'

The Bulgarian Navy successfully neutralized an explosive drone on Monday, marking the first such discovery on Bulgarian soil, following its appearance near a coastal town along the Black Sea, as reported by the country's defense ministry.

In response to a report from a local hotel owner on Sunday regarding a sizable drone-like object entangled in the coastal cliffs near Tyulenovo, a team of military specialists was dispatched to investigate the situation.

Upon closer examination, the team uncovered an 82-mm mortar shell affixed to the remnants of the drone. Given the sensitive nature of the mortar, rendering it immovable, the experts opted for a controlled on-site explosion to safely defuse the device.

Defence Minister Todor Tagarev, speaking to journalists, commented, "We can certainly assume that it (the drone) is linked to the war that Russia launched against Ukraine. This war is inevitably associated with increasing risks for our security."

Since the commencement of the conflict in February 2022, Bulgaria's navy has undertaken the defusal of four mines discovered in its territorial waters.

However, this recent incident marks the first instance of an explosive device mounted on a drone being found in the country.