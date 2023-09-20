Poland rejects claims of larger visa scandal amid controversy

Reports have suggested the existence of a system that involved the exchange of Schengen visas for cash, primarily to individuals from the Middle East and Africa

Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski vehemently denied the allegations surrounding the country's visa fraud scandal on Wednesday, dismissing them as "absurd."

The denial of allegations comes as Germany expressed concerns regarding the reported claims.

Reports in Polish media have suggested the existence of a system that involved the exchange of Schengen visas for money, catering primarily to individuals from the Middle East and Africa. Allegedly, this system was established through Polish consulates and external companies in the countries involved.

Kaminski, in an interview with Radio Zet, criticized what he called the "completely absurd narrative" propagated by the opposition. He elaborated, "unfortunately, the German press latched onto the opposition's completely absurd narrative regarding the scale of what we were dealing with."

Kaminski added that he had spoken to German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and had explained the actual scope of the situation, urging her not to trust such claims.

The German Interior Minister's concerns led to Poland's envoy in Berlin being summoned to the ministry for discussions on the matter.

AP Photo/Agnieszka Sadowska FILE - Members of a group of some 30 migrants seeking asylum are seen in Bialowieza, Poland, on 28 May 2023 across a wall that Poland has built on its border with Belarus to stop massive migrant pressure.

Polish authorities estimate that the scheme may have encompassed a few hundred work visas. In contrast, opposition figures suggest that the actual number might be as high as 250,000.

In recent weeks, Poland's secret service announced the detention of seven individuals in connection with the scandal, just ahead of the upcoming October 15 elections. The ruling party has made anti-immigration a central theme in its campaign.

Out of the seven detainees, three are currently under arrest, as confirmed by the prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation into the alleged visa fraud operation.

AFP Photo / Wojtek Radwanski Police police officers

Reports in Polish media have also indicated the involvement of the foreign ministry in the scheme. The opposition Civic Platform party has described the scandal as "the biggest scandal in Poland in the 21st century."

Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk resigned last week amid the controversy. Officially, his departure was attributed to the "absence of sufficient cooperation."

However, reports suggest that Wawrzyk was hospitalized following a suicide attempt last week.