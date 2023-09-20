Authorities became aware of the anti-Semitic incident on Tuesday, which is estimated to cost more than $20,000

More than 40 graves at a Jewish cemetery were vandalized in Germany, officials said on Wednesday.

The crime occurred sometime between September 15 and 19, according to a joint statement by police and prosecutors in Dessau-Rosslau, part of eastern Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt state. Authorities became aware of the incident on Tuesday.

The cemetery is located some 16 miles away in Koethen. Most of the damage to the graves involved them being pushed over. The cemetery served as the final resting place for the community in the 400 years of recorded history of Jews in the village. The cost of the damage is estimated at 20,000 euros ($21,500).

Police have opened an investigation.

In the decades after the Holocaust, in which an estimated six million Jews were murdered by the Nazi regime, Germany has treated anti-Semitic incidents with severity.

While the Federal Association of Research and Information Centers on Anti-Semitism (RIAS) recorded a decline in anti-Semitic incidents in 2022 from 2021, there was also an increase in violent incidents.

Germany’s most severe anti-Semitic attack happened in 2019, when a gunman killed two people after attempting to enter a synagogue in the city of Halle, also in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The perpetrator was sentenced to life in prison.