British monarch's visit to France was postponed in March due to protests over pension reform

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the United Kingdom’s King Charles III at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday, enjoying a festive dinner together after a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

The British monarch arrived in the former home of French kings along with Queen Camilla shortly after 8:00 pm local time. After posing for photos on the red carpet, the pair joined other guests in the highlight of their three-day visit to France, their first since Charles’ coronation.

Ludovic MARIN / AFP (From left to right) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron at a banquet held at the Versailles Palace

Other guests at the event included Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, actor Hugh Grant, actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, head of luxury group LVMH Bernard Arnault, and former football star Patrick Vieira. Star chefs prepared a sumptuous meal of blue lobster, Bresse chicken, and rose macarons – served on highly-valued Sèvres porcelain.

Ludovic MARIN / AFP Actress Charlotte Gainsbourg arrives at the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles, west of Paris, France

The choice of Versailles reflects visits by the late Queen Elizabeth II to France, who visited the former French royal palace in 1957 and 1972.

This dinner follows an afternoon meeting on the Champs-Elysées, where Charles met Macron to rekindle the flame in front of the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a special ceremony. They then headed down the famous avenue in a luxury DS car, escorted by 136 horses from the French Republican Guard. They then held brief talks before heading to the UK ambassador’s residence to plant an oak tree.

Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP King Charles III after leaving the Élysée Palace in Paris, France

Charles’ visit was originally planned for March but had to be postponed due to mass demonstrations against France’s pension reform.

On Thursday, the British monarch is expected to address the French Senate. He will also hold a round-table discussion in Bordeaux at the National Museum of Natural History on Friday, in an area hit by fires in 2022.