Italy's longest-serving president Giorgio Napolitano dies age 98

World leaders and Italian politicians have paid tribute to the former Communist Party leader, from Antony Blinken to Ursula von der Leyen and Pope Francis

World leaders and Italian politicians paid tribute Friday to Italy’s longest-serving and longest-lived former president Giorgio Napolitano, a veteran of several governments, who died at the age of 98.

The former Communist Party leader served as head of state in a number of governments between 2006 and 2015. Renowned for his moderation and statesmanship, Napolitano was regarded as a guarantor of stability in a time of chronic turbulence in Italian politics.

Born in 1925 under the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini's fascist rule, Napolitano joined a communist resistance group at the age of 17, before joining the party in 1945 and being elected to parliament in 1953.

After the dissolution of the Communist Party, Napolitano rose to the top of Italian politics with the Democratic Party of the Left, a post-communist democratic socialist party. He was elected president in 2006 and served as head of state during a period of chronic political instability.

Despite his plan to retire after his first term in 2013, inconclusive legislative elections forced Napolitano back into office until his resignation in 2015.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni offered her cabinet's "deepest condolences" to Napolitano's family. Pope Francis, in a telegram, also paid tribute to a man he described as having dedicated his career to preserving the "unity and harmony" of his country.

“I join the people of Italy and the world in mourning the loss of former President Giorgio Napolitano, a statesman who dedicated his life to democracy, human rights, and European unity. My deepest condolences to his family and the Italian people,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Italy's current president, Sergio Mattarella, described Napolitano as having led "important battles for social development, peace and progress in Italy and Europe".

“I mourn the passing of former President of Italy Giorgio Napolitano,” President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweeted statement.

“A towering Italian statesman, with a strong European heart. He has been an anchor of stability for his country in difficult times, deeply convinced that a united Europe was in the interests of its citizens,” she described the former president of Italy.