'The AfD is a far right party whose ideology is very similar in many areas to the Nazi ideology,' says head of Mittelbau-Dora slave labour camp's memorial site

A mayoral candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is the clear favourite to win Sunday's run-off vote to lead Nordhausen, a small but prosperous city in the former East German state of Thuringia.

A win for Joerg Prophet, a 61-year-old former entrepreneur, would be a "catastrophe", said the keepers of a nearby concentration camp memorial.

Around 60,000 prisoners were held in the Mittelbau-Dora slave labor camp -- a subcamp of the notorious Buchenwald -- only six kilometres (3.7 miles) from central Nordhausen.

They were forced to make V-2 rockets in brutal underground conditions, with around one in three worked to death.

An AfD mayor would not be welcome at commemorative events at the site's memorial, said Jens-Christian Wagner, director of the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials Foundation.

"The AfD is an extreme right-wing party whose ideology is congruent or at least very similar in many areas to the ideology of the National Socialists," he told the media.

Prophet won 42.1 percent of the vote in the first round of the mayoral election earlier this month, with his rival, incumbent Kai Buchmann, picking up just 23.7 percent.