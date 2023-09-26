U.S. to provide Poland with $2 billion defense loan

Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine during the war with Russia, but ties have become strained over a ban on grain imports

The U.S. signed a $2 billion direct loan agreement to boost Poland's military modernization program. The rare deal advances the NATO allies’ military cooperation, despite an ongoing disagreement between Poland and neighboring Ukraine over grain bans.

The State Department also announced the provision of up to $60 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to support “urgent procurements of defense articles and services,” which will help subsidize the loan.

NATO predicts that Warsaw will invest 3.9 percent of its GDP into its military budget, as the Russian invasion in Ukraine continues. Poland topped the alliance’s spending charts in 2023, with NATO’s goal for partner countries set at 2 percent.

In its statement, the State Department referred to Poland as America’s “stalwart ally,” the security of which “is vital to the collective defense of NATO’s Eastern Flank”.

“In addition to its central support role in facilitating international assistance to neighboring Ukraine, Poland has demonstrated its ironclad commitment to strengthening regional security”, the State Department statement said.

Washington’s decision follows the recent escalation in the Polish-Ukrainian relationship due to a trade dispute. Earlier this month, Poland banned grain imports from Ukraine, citing economic protections for local farmers. Hungary and Slovakia also implemented their own bans, saying that cheap Ukrainian grain was flooding the central European market. Kyiv, which has struggled to maintain its level of grain exports amid the war with Russia, responded by filing suit at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated last week that Warsaw would no longer supply arms to Kyiv and would focus on modernizing its own military. A government spokesman, Piotr Mueller, attributed the decision to “a series of absolutely unacceptable statements and diplomatic gestures that appeared on the Ukrainian side.” Mueller added that Poland may also cut its aid to Ukrainian refugees next year. Over one million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the war began in February 2022.