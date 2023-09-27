Germany cracks down on far-right extremism, bans 'cult-like' group

The group, known as the Artgemeinschaft network, was discovered to be propagating Nazi ideology and attempting to indoctrinate children with extremist beliefs

In a move to combat far-right extremism, Germany has taken action to dismantle a group it deems "cult-like, deeply racist, and anti-Semitic."

The group, known as the Artgemeinschaft network, was discovered to be propagating Nazi ideology and attempting to indoctrinate children with extremist beliefs.

On Wednesday, German authorities launched raids across the country, targeting 26 apartments belonging to 39 members of the Artgemeinschaft network, spanning 12 states, including Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, and Brandenburg.

The group, which is estimated to have around 150 members, also maintains connections with several other far-right organizations, according to the country's interior ministry.

What sets this group apart is its use of a facade of "pseudo-religious Germanic belief in God" to disseminate its extremist worldview, a practice that flagrantly violates human dignity, as noted by the German interior ministry.

The Artgemeinschaft network employed Nazi-era literature in its attempts to convert young people to adopt its race theories. Furthermore, the group operated an online bookstore that aimed to radicalize individuals and attract new recruits.

AP / Jens Meyer 2016 © A swastika flag displayed in a showcase during the press preview at the new permanent exhibition of former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, central Germany, Wednesday, April 13, 2016.

Nancy Faeser, Germany's Interior Minister, spoke out against this far-right network's actions, labeling it a "blow against right-wing extremism" and condemning the "disgusting indoctrination of children and youths" in an effort to cultivate new adversaries of the constitution.

The move follows a series of recent bans on far-right groups in Germany, including the prohibition of the local chapter of the U.S.-based Hammerskins neo-Nazi group, known for its white supremacist rock concerts.

Nestor Bachmann/AFP A file photo of a police raid on the Bandidos in Germany

Germany has witnessed an alarming rise in far-right extremism, with statistics revealing an increase in the number of individuals in the "extremist" spectrum, from approximately 33,900 in 2021 to 38,800 in 2022.

Furthermore, the number of individuals considered potentially prone to violence has surged from 13,500 to 14,000, underscoring the need for decisive measures to counter this growing threat to societal stability.