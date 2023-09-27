Poland takes step toward nuclear power plant with Westinghouse agreement

The agreement signals Poland's intent to design its first-ever atomic power plant, a step towards bolstering energy security and reducing its fossil fuels

Poland has marked a significant milestone in its pursuit of nuclear energy by signing an initial agreement with U.S.-based nuclear group Westinghouse.

The agreement signals Poland's intent to design its first-ever atomic power plant, a crucial step towards bolstering its energy security and reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

The proposed nuclear power plant will be located in northern Poland and carries an estimated construction cost of $23 billion. The first reactor is expected to begin operations in 2033. The project aligns with Poland's commitment, alongside 10 other European Union nations, made in February last year, to deepen collaboration on nuclear energy as part of their strategy to achieve carbon emission reduction goals.

Although Poland has contemplated the pursuit of nuclear energy for several years, the recent turmoil in global oil and gas markets due to Russia's actions in Ukraine has added a sense of urgency to the project. However, it's important to note that the nuclear issue has sparked division within Europe.

Several EU member states, including Germany and Spain, firmly oppose the expansion of nuclear power within the continent, advocating instead for a stronger focus on renewable energy sources.

Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki gestures during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki emphasized the significance of this moment, stating, "Today, Poland opens a new chapter in nuclear energy. Just as the 20th century belonged to coal and oil, the 21st century belongs to the atom."

He further highlighted the necessity of diversifying Poland's energy sources to ensure the stability of its energy system and overall economy, avoiding over-reliance on volatile energy sources.

Poland envisions a future with three nuclear power plants, each equipped with three reactors, ultimately contributing approximately 30 percent of the nation's energy production.