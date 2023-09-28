School stabbing shocks Spain: 14-Year-old attacker in custody

Four of the injured individuals, including a teacher who sustained a stab wound to the eye, required hospital treatment

In a rare incident of violent crime in Spain, a 14-year-old student stabbed three teachers and two fellow students at a school in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia.

The attack occurred shortly after classes commenced.

Police spokesperson Adrian Dominguez disclosed that the suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, repeatedly stabbed the victims before being apprehended on the third floor of the school. He was found in possession of the two knives used in the attack and has been taken into police custody.

Four of the injured individuals, including a teacher who sustained a stab wound to the eye, required hospital treatment, according to Patricia del Pozo, the regional government's education minister.

Witnesses recounted the harrowing events, saying that the assailant initially targeted members of his class and the teacher who sustained the eye injury. He then proceeded to another classroom to continue his attack. Terrified students fled the scene as he threatened to kill them.

Parents rushed to the school, anxiously waiting outside as police cordoned off the area. Students were evacuated from the school and given the day off.

Jerez de la Frontera Mayor Maria Jose Garcia-Pelayo described the incident as "devastating and dramatic," praising the teachers for their quick action in disarming the attacker.

While the motive for the attack remains unclear, Juan Manuel Moreno, head of Andalusia's regional government, criticized the influence of violence in media, including television, movies, games, and social media. He emphasized the importance of reflection on the role played by such content.

Archbishop Francisco Cesar Garcia Mogan, head of the Spanish bishops' conference, called for urgent reflection and a focus on mental health in education.

Spain typically maintains a low crime rate, especially in terms of violent crimes, compared to other European countries.

Excluding the exceptional circumstances of 2020 due to pandemic-related lockdowns, the crime rate in 2021 was the lowest in recent history, with 41.4 incidents per 1,000 people, according to government data.