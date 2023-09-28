The assailant, dressed in combat attire and a bulletproof vest, unleashed violence at a house and a hospital, leaving the city in shock and disbelief

In a shocking incident on Thursday, Rotterdam, a city in the Netherlands, was rocked by two shootings that claimed the lives of two individuals, with a teenager left in critical condition.

The motive behind these twin attacks, perpetrated by a 32-year-old man, remains under investigation, as Dutch authorities seek to comprehend the events that unfolded. In addition to the shootings, the assailant also set fire to both the hospital and the house, adding further chaos to the situation.

AP Photo Emergency services attend to the scene at Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The initial attack occurred when the gunman burst into a residence in Rotterdam. He opened fire, killing a 39-year-old woman and inflicting severe injuries upon her 14-year-old daughter.

Subsequently, the assailant proceeded to a classroom within the premises of Erasmus MC university hospital, where he took the life of a 46-year-old teacher. The attacker ignited another fire within the hospital, causing widespread panic among the medical staff and patients.

In the midst of the incident, police units swiftly intervened, storming the hospital to apprehend the gunman. Inside the facility, medical staff in their distinctive white coats rushed out, escorting patients in wheelchairs and on stretchers, all in a desperate bid to escape the chaos.

Following his capture, the suspect cooperated with law enforcement officials. However, authorities remain perplexed regarding the motive behind the attacks. Chief Public Prosecutor Hugo Hillenaar expressed the ongoing nature of the investigation and the uncertainty surrounding the assailant's intentions.

Preliminary reports indicate that the suspect was in possession of a single firearm, and there is no evidence to suggest that he had accomplices. Dutch police have disclosed that the individual had a prior conviction for animal cruelty, adding to the mystery surrounding his actions.

An additional inquiry is underway to determine whether the teacher who tragically lost her life had any connection to the assailant, who was described as tall with black hair and was seen carrying a backpack.