Zelensky visits Holocaust Memorial on anniversary of Jewish massacre

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday visited the site of the Babyn Yar massacre to mark the 82nd anniversary of one of the largest mass murders of Jews in the Holocaust.

Zelensky placed a candle at the historic site and said Ukraine would "never" forget the tragedy perpetrated by Nazi Germany.

"No matter how many years have passed, humanity will remember the lives taken by Nazism," Zelensky, who is of Jewish descent, said in a statement on social media. "And it will always remember that this evil was punished."

Around 34,000 adults and children, the majority of them Jewish, were killed at the Babyn Yar ravine outside Nazi-occupied Kyiv, the capital of ex-Soviet Ukraine, on September 29-30, 1941. Babyn Yar was the scene of mass executions until 1943. Up to 100,000 people were killed there, including Jews, Roma, and Soviet prisoners of war.

In June, Kyiv launched a counter-offensive but has acknowledged slow progress as its forces encounter lines of heavily fortified Russian defenses.