Slovakia's crucial election: Impact on Ukraine relations in the balance

Slovakia prepares for a pivotal early election this Saturday, a vote that carries significant implications for the country's foreign policy direction and its commitment to supporting Ukraine in the years ahead.

Polling stations will open across Slovakia, an EU and NATO member with a population of 5.4 million. Exit polls are expected shortly after polling ends, while the final results are set to be announced on Sunday morning.

Two parties have emerged as frontrunners in the final opinion polls: the left-wing Smer-SD, led by populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico, and the centrist Progressive Slovakia, headed by European Parliament Vice-Speaker Michal Simecka.

Both parties have garnered approximately 20 percent of voter support, setting the stage for a situation in which the election winner may need to seek support from smaller parties to establish a majority coalition in the 150-seat parliament.

The incoming government will replace a fragile center-right coalition that has been in power since 2020, marked by the installation of three cabinets during its tenure.

The election campaign, marked by heated exchanges and several confrontations among candidates, has seen Robert Fico directing criticism at the EU and NATO, as well as the LGBTQ+ minority. Fico has also firmly opposed providing any further military assistance to Ukraine, which has been confronting a Russian invasion since February 2022.

In contrast, Michal Simecka has pledged to usher Slovakia away from its past, a reference to Fico's three terms as prime minister from 2006 to 2010 and 2012 to 2018.

He is urging Slovak voters to "elect the future."