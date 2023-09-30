Roger Waters's former colleagues report pattern of antisemitic abuse

New documentary features an email where the former Pink Floyd star proposes to adorn the pig floating above his shows with the word 'kike'

Pink Floyd’s co-founder Roger Waters has been accused in a new documentary of repeated instances of antisemitism, which go far beyond the star's usual inflammatory anti-Israeli rhetoric.

A lengthy investigative report into Waters by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) interviewed several former colleagues, who claimed he made derogatory references to “Jew food” and made up a song about his agent that called him a “fucking Jew.”

Norbert Stachel, Waters’ former saxophonist, recounted several instances where Waters displayed blatant anti-Jewish sentiment, including loosing his temper on tour in Lebanon and demanding that waiters at a restaurant “take away the Jew food.”

Stachel also alleged Waters performed a crude caricature of a Polish Jew to mock his grandmother, who perished in the Holocaust.

Music producer Bob Ezrin recounted another damning incident, where Waters came up with a a ditty about the band’s agent Bryan Morrison. “I can’t remember the exact circumstance, but something like you know … the last line of the couplet was ‘cos Morry is a fucking Jew’.”

He added: “Do I think he considers himself to be an antisemite? I’ll bet you dollars for doughnuts he does not and he will be the first person to say: ‘I’m not anti anything, I am in favour of everyone.’

“But as a person with a powerful public platform he has a responsibility to understand that what he does affects other people and so he may not be one but he walks like one, he quacks like one, he swims like one so from my point of view he’s functionally a duck.”

The CAA has also published an email from 2010 where Waters proposed that an inflatable pig floating above his concerts be scrawled with the words "dirty kike."

The musician took to social media to deny this reflected an anti-Jewish attitude.

“The offensive words I referenced in quotes in an email 13 years ago, were my brainstorming ideas on how to make the evils and horrors of fascism and extremism apparent and shocking to a generation that may not fully appreciate the ever-present threat,” Waters said. “They are not the manifestation of any underlying bigotry as the film suggests. Quite the opposite.”

Waters has always maintained he is not an antisemite and said the performance was “quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms.”