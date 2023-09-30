Europe's oldest shoes discovered in Spanish bat cave

'Technological diversity and treatment of the raw material documented demonstrates the ability of prehistoric communities to master this type of craftsmanship'

Spanish scientists say they have identified Europe's oldest shoes, sandals woven from grass believed to be around 6,000 years old.

According to the study, "The burial site of Cueva de los Murciélagos in southern Iberia, uncovered during 19th-century mining activities, contained the best-preserved hunter-gatherer basketry in southern Europe, together with other unique organic artifacts associated with the first farming communities, such as sandals and a wooden hammer."

The objects "are the oldest and best preserved set of plant fibre materials in southern Europe so far known." the study's co-author María Herrero Otal said.

"The technological diversity and the treatment of raw materials documented highlights the skill of prehistoric communities," she added.

New dating techniques used showed that the collection of 76 objects found in the cave was about 2,000 years older than was previously thought.

Some objects in the set date back 9,000 years, a stunning number in view of the fact that "In southern Europe, good preservation in archaeological contexts dated to Mesolithic and Neolithic periods is extremely rare and restricted to a few sites where waterlogging, charring, or desiccation occurs," the researchers wrote.

“Some sandals had clear use marks, while others were apparently never used, suggesting that while some individuals were buried with their daily clothing, others had specific clothing prepared,” the team added. And they believe the baskets were part of the funerary process.

"The technological diversity and the treatment of the raw material documented demonstrates the ability of prehistoric communities to master this type of craftsmanship, at least since 9,500 years ago, in the Mesolithic period," Herrero Otal added.