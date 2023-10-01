Populist party opposed to Ukraine aid wins Slovakian election

Robert Fico, aged 59, has publicly pledged not to provide any military aid to Ukraine and has advocated for improved relations with Russia

In yesterday's election in Slovakia, the populist Smer-SD party, led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, secured a victory with 23.3 percent of the vote, according to the results published on Sunday.

This victory places the party ahead of the centrist Progressive Slovakia, which garnered 17 percent of the vote. Nearly all ballots have been counted.

Robert Fico, aged 59, has publicly pledged not to provide any military aid to Ukraine and has advocated for improved relations with Russia. Additionally, Fico's foreign policy stance has drawn comparisons to that of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

AP Photo/Petr David Josek Leader of Progressive Slovakia party Michal Simecka addresses media during a press conference during an early parliamentary election in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Smer-SD is projected to attain 42 seats in the 150-member parliament, necessitating coalition partners for a majority. One potential partner is the left-wing Hlas-SD party, which emerged in 2020 following a group of Smer lawmakers leaving Fico's party.

Hlas-SD is expected to secure 27 seats and is led by Peter Pellegrini, who became Slovakia's prime minister in 2018 amid nationwide protests following the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee. Kuciak had exposed links between the Italian mafia and Fico's government in his final article, published posthumously.

Pellegrini noted that while it might not be ideal to have two former prime ministers in the same government, it doesn't necessarily preclude the possibility of a coalition.

Both parties could also consider forming a coalition with the nationalist Slovak National Party (SNS), which is anticipated to secure 10 seats, resulting in a parliamentary majority of 79 seats. Fico had previously formed a government with the SNS, which is also against military aid for Ukraine, on two occasions.

Slovakia has been one of Europe's leading donors to Ukraine relative to its GDP.

Recently, Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar visited Kyiv before the election, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Slovakia for its support of Ukraine on election day.