Two suicide bombers attack Turkey's parliament in Ankara - report

An explosion has been reported near the parliament building in Ankara, Turkey on Sunday morning.

According to the Turkish interior minister, two suicide bombers attacked Turkey's parliament. One of the terrorists was killed while the other blew himself up, the minister said.

"Two terrorists arrived in a light military vehicle at around 9:30 am (0630 GMT), in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack," the ministry said.

According to local reports, the two attackers tried to enter the Turkish Interior Ministry, one using a rifle, who got into a gunfight with security forces, while the second attacker exploded himself.

Two police officers are wounded, according to the report.

This is a developing story