European telecom giants urge EU to hold big tech accountable for bandwidth costs

Telecom leaders argue that they require additional funding to maintain and upgrade infrastructure to meet the ever-growing data demands in Europe

Top executives from European telecommunications companies, including Orange and Vodafone, have called upon the European Union to compel tech and streaming giants to contribute to the substantial bandwidth expenses they incur.

Telecom leaders argue that they require additional funding to maintain and upgrade infrastructure to meet the ever-growing data demands in Europe. They say that it would be more equitable for companies like Netflix to share the financial burden.

On the other hand, tech giants maintain that telecom companies already collect fees from consumers. Digital rights activists express concerns that imposing additional charges on web giants could create a two-tiered internet.

In a letter published by the European telecom lobby group ETNO and endorsed by 20 CEOs, the executives argued, "Big tech companies pay today almost nothing for data transport in our networks, far from covering the costs needed to expand networks."

They further asserted that a "fair and proportionate contribution from the largest traffic generators towards the costs of network infrastructure should form the basis of a new approach." Notably, ETNO has previously identified Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Netflix as major contributors to this issue.

The CEOs pointed out that the European Union estimated a minimum of €174 billion ($183 billion) in new investments would be required by 2030 to meet connectivity targets. They added that the telecom sector, in its current state, cannot fulfill this demand.

The European Commission initiated a public consultation on this matter in February, encouraging input from citizens, non-governmental organizations, and companies, with submissions accepted until May. The results of this consultation are expected to be made public by the end of 2023.

However, the concept of a "fair contribution to telecommunication networks" remains divisive within the EU. While the European Parliament voiced support for the proposal earlier this year, not all 27 EU member states are in agreement. Several countries reportedly opposed such a levy on tech firms in June.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), a prominent tech lobbying group, has consistently opposed the idea, warning that it would negatively impact European consumers.

They argue that customers would bear the burden through increased costs for streaming and cloud services.

Last year, 34 civil society organizations penned an open letter stating that any levy would contravene Europe's net neutrality rules, which prevent telecom firms from offering faster internet speeds to specific companies.