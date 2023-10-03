Italy: 'At least 20' dead after bus falls off bridge in Venice
The bus apparently fell on dry land, according to early reports
A bus fell from a Venice bridge Tuesday night, resulting in "many victims," the mayor of the northern Italian city said.
Early reports put the death toll at "at least 20."
"A tragedy has struck our community this evening", resulting in "many victims among those present on the bus that fell" from a bridge near Mestre, on dry land, mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Facebook, describing it as "an apocalyptic scene."
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709288826282131779
