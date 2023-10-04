Police are investigating corporate manslaughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England where the nurse was employed and murdered seven babies

British confirmed it was investigating the Countess of Chester Hospital for corporate manslaughter, according to the BBC, after an employee was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others.

Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted in August for killing five baby boys and two baby girls, while she worked as a nurse at the hospital in Chester.

However, a decision by the jury was not reached for six counts of attempted murder relating to five babies. Hence, a provisional retrial date was given for June 2024.

Cheshire Police said the latest investigation into the Countess of Chester Hospital was in the early stages, as quoted by BBC.

Letby was arrested following a string of deaths, at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England, between June 2015 and June 2016. She consistently denied all the charges against her, and has filed an appeal on her conviction.

The British Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it will seek a retrial on one of the charges that Letby attempted to murder a baby girl in February 2016.