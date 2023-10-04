Wildfire forces evacuation of 3,000 residents on Spain's Tenerife

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday afternoon, is raging in an area characterized by steep ravines in the northeast of the island

A wildfire erupted on Spain's picturesque holiday island of Tenerife, driven by unseasonably high temperatures, prompting the evacuation of approximately 3,000 residents from their homes, according to local authorities.

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday afternoon, is raging in an area characterized by steep ravines in the northeast of the island.

This region had already been devastated by a massive wildfire in August, making the situation even more challenging. Firefighters are battling the blaze, aided by six helicopters equipped for water drops.

Lope Afonso, the vice president of the regional government of Tenerife, shared on Facebook that around 2,400 individuals from the town of Santa Ursula and an additional 600 from La Orotava have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Images broadcast on television and shared on social media depict smoke billowing from a hillside near residential areas, with helicopters actively combatting the flames.

Fortunately, the wildfire has not affected popular tourist destinations on Tenerife, which is part of the Canaries archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. Both of the island's airports remain operational.

Blanca Perez, the island's councillor responsible for emergencies, stated that the fire's focal point "has been stabilized," and authorities are closely monitoring its progression to determine when residents can safely return to their homes.

The fire outbreak coincides with a heat alert issued for Tenerife and the neighboring island of Gran Canaria, with temperatures exceeding 86 degrees Fahrenheit across much of Tenerife. Such high temperatures are typically associated with the peak of summer.

The Canary Islands, an archipelago of seven islands located off the northwest coast of Africa and southwest of mainland Spain, are situated approximately 60 miles from Morocco.