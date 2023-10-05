Zelensky courts European leaders as Azerbaijani president snubs summit

Two informal summits are taking place amid the regional tensions over EU enlargement, migration and aid to Ukraine

The Spanish city of Granada is hosting two back-to-back summits of European leaders this week. 47 heads of states assembled on Thursday as the European Political Community (EPC), an informal forum established last year as an alliance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Then on Friday, the 27 European Union (EU) member states will meet in a smaller setting.

The EU’s expansion is likely to yield some of the most difficult discussions of the day, as the backlash against Ukraine’s accession is growing. French President Emmanuel Macron together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to kick off the conversation, with some member states concerned about the mechanics and viability of the enlargement.

The UK will reportedly announce additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Europe’s pro-Ukraine front has been showing cracks, as more politicians are speaking up against providing Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid amid the intensifying fighting with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also arrived in Spain, despite his participation being doubted until the last moment. “We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security. Ukraine has substantial proposals in this regard,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He added that “this should be a productive day for Ukraine and Europe as a whole."

While the initial EPC agenda included the topics of EU expansion, defense, artificial intelligence, energy security and climate action, Italy has reportedly added the migration crisis issue into the discussion. The country has seen the arrival of over 100,000 migrants this year.

Italy is not alone in its migration-related concerns. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is likely to call for "creative Europe-wide solutions” to the migrant crisis.

"Levels of illegal migration to mainland Europe are the highest they have been in nearly a decade,” read a statement released by Downing Street. It added that “with thousands of people dying at sea, propelled by people smugglers, the situation is both immoral and unsustainable”.

Sunak is also expected to announce new bilateral initiatives with Belgium, Bulgaria and Serbia to boost countries’ intelligence exchange and operational cooperation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev were originally expected to attend Thursday’s summit in Granada. However, both have pulled out of the event, despite Aliyev’s anticipated meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan following the operation in Karabakh.

While Erdogan canceled his trip to Granada due to sickness, Aliyev turned down the invitation following “pro-Armenian statements by French officials,” an Azerbaijani government official told AFP.

The EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell expressed great regret about Turkey and Azerbaijan’s absence at the summit. “We are not going to be able to talk here about something as serious as the fact that more than 100,000 people have had to leave their homes in a hurry and running away from an act of military force,” stated Borrell.