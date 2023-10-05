Indian billionaire investigated after fatal supercar crash in Italy

Italian authorities probe billionaire Vikas Ranvir Oberoi and his wife, Gayatri Joshi, after a Lamborghini they were driving collided with a Ferrari

An Indian billionaire and his wife are under investigation in Italy after a Lamborghini they were driving crashed into a Ferrari during a supercar tour in Sardinia.

The crash resulted in two fatalities.

The incident occurred when Oberoi was driving a Lamborghini accompanied by his wife, model, and actress Gayatri Joshi. The crash happened in southern Sardinia, where their speeding vehicle overtook on a narrow road, colliding with an oncoming Ferrari.

The collision led to a fiery crash, resulting in the deaths of a Swiss couple in their 60s, who were inside the Ferrari.

While the Swiss couple lost their lives in the tragic accident, the other couple emerged with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have named Vikas Oberoi as a suspect in the ongoing investigation, which is considering potential charges of double road homicide.

Oberoi is the head of Oberoi Realty, a prominent real estate firm in Mumbai known for constructing luxury condominiums. He is valued at approximately $3.7 billion, according to Forbes' real-time list.

His wife, Gayatri Joshi, is recognized for her role in the 2004 Bollywood film "Swades," where she played the love interest of megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

