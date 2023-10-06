Top choices included the prominent human rights activist in Iran, as well as environmentalist Greta Thunberg, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize winner as Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist imprisoned by Iran's regime, who the group "hopes" will be released.

Mohammadi was awarded for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all," according to a statement.

"Mohammadi’s brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. The Iranian regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Mohammadi is still in prison," the Nobel Prize explained on X (formerly Twitter).

"In 2011 she was arrested for the first time and sentenced to many years of imprisonment for her efforts to assist incarcerated activists and their families," it added.

The Nobel Peace Prize recipient was chosen by the five-member committee, which can consist of national parliament members, government leaders, previous laureates, professors in select fields, and directors of research centers specializing in peace and international affairs.

This year's announcement was accompanied by a pump of fanfare. The Nobel Prize on X (formerly Twitter) has been posting about the upcoming decision, as well as previous laureates, giving a few hints toward the woman winner.

Some of the top nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize were reported to be Narges Mohammadi; Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women’s rights activist; Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar’s representative to the United Nations; the environmentalists Greta Thunberg and the Ugandan Vanessa Nakate.

There had been no clear frontrunner, but some speculation indicated that it would have been Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, considering the prize often hopes to push toward peace when there has been no significant strides toward it.