French judiciary indicts former president Sarkozy on election charges - report

The former right-wing leader of France was accused of witness tampering and intention to commit an offense of judgment fraud

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was indicted on Friday as part of an investigation into fraudulent maneuvers aimed at clearing him of suspicions of securing Libyan financing for his 2007 presidential campaign, AFP learned from a judicial source.

According to this source, Sarkozy was indicted for concealment of witness tampering, in which Franco-Lebanese intermediary Ziad Takieddine retracted his accusations against the former president at the end of 2020.

The second charge, according to the judicial source, was that Sarkozy had associated with criminals with intention to commit an offense of judgment fraud for an organized criminal group.

The decision was taken after some 30 hours of questioning over three and a half days, conducted by two financial magistrates, and paved the way for a possible retrial of the French right-wing figurehead.

PATRICK HERTZOG (POOL/AFP) Nicolas Sarkozy with Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

With these charges, the judges reportedly believe there’s sufficient serious or corroborating evidence that Sarkozy participated in the schemes devised by at least nine other suspects involved to varying degrees and at different times.

According to the report, the first stage of the conspiracy allegedly involved obtaining a retraction of accusations from Takieddine, in exchange for a possible payment.

Some of the accused then allegedly tried to discredit a Libyan document, published in the run-up to the 2012 presidential election by the French investigative website Mediapart and accused Sarkozy of receiving 50 million euros in financing, as a forgery.