Jihadist kills 1, seriously wounds 2 in knife attack at French school
The suspect shouted 'Allahu Akhbar,' French media reports
An assailant shouting "Allahu Akhbar" stabbed a teacher to death in a school in France on Friday. Several others were seriously wounded in the attack that took place in the northern French town of Arras.
Local police arrested the assailant, they said, adding that the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public.
The attacker, who has not been named, was from Russia's mainly Muslim southern Caucasus region of Chechnya and was already on a French national register as a potential security threat, a police source said.
