English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Jihadist kills 1, seriously wounds 2 in knife attack at French school

i24NEWS

2 min read
French police officers stand in front of the Gambetta high school in Arras, northeastern France on October 13, 2023.
Denis Charlet/AFPFrench police officers stand in front of the Gambetta high school in Arras, northeastern France on October 13, 2023.

The suspect shouted 'Allahu Akhbar,' French media reports

An assailant shouting "Allahu Akhbar" stabbed a teacher to death in a school in France on Friday. Several others were seriously wounded in the attack that took place in the northern French town of Arras. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712772633551642973

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Local police arrested the assailant, they said, adding that the situation had been contained and no longer posed a danger to the public.

The attacker, who has not been named, was from Russia's mainly Muslim southern Caucasus region of Chechnya and was already on a French national register as a potential security threat, a police source said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712775738141667515

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments