Belgian lawmaker decides to prove what’s in a name

Belgian's sole Jewish lawmaker bought the local Hamas domain in order to prevent it from being used by terror supporters

Noticing that the Belgian Hamas internet domain was vacant, a Belgian member of parliament bought it, and used it to make a singular point of his own.

Clicking on www.hamas.be now automatically brings users to the IDF’s webpage.

Michael Freilich, Belgium’s sole Jewish MP, told the Jerusalem Post that he had noticed that www.hamas.be was still available for sale, and “immediately went and bought the domain of the site, to make sure that no pro-Hamas activists in this country decides to get any insightful and wrong information.”

After registering the site, he then redirected it to the IDF English-language site.

“The message is very clear,” he told JPost. ”Anyone who wants to support Hamas should know ‘Israel is coming for you’.”

Belgium is a hub for pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel sentiment, with even some politicians expressing views that critics say cross the line into antisemitism.