In an Arabic-language video, a man identifying himself as the attacker said 'he was inspired by the Islamic State'

Belgian police on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Islamist terrorist who murdered two Swedish football fans in Brussels the previous night.

The shootout, in the Brussels neighbourhood of Schaerbeek, followed an intensive manhunt in the capital for the assailant armed with an automatic rifle.

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo earlier said the jihadist was a man of Tunisian origin who had been living in the country illegally.

"The terrorist attack that happened yesterday was committed with total cowardice, the attacker chose as a target two Swedish football fans," de Croo told a news conference, adding that a third person was seriously wounded.

In a video posted in Arabic on social media, a man identifying himself as the attacker said "he was inspired by the Islamic State" group, prosecutors said.

Several Belgian outlets named him as Abdesalem L, aged 45.