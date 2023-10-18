French authorities evacuate 6 airports across the country in multiple bomb scares

There have been multiple bomb threats in France since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, as well as a terrorist stabbing attack against a teacher

French authorities evacuated six airports across the country on Wednesday, after emailed "threats of attack", a police source told AFP, the latest in a series of terror incidents since the outbreak of a war between Israel and Hamas.

The evacuations at Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais airport near Paris would allow authorities to "clear up any doubts" that the threats might be real, the source added, but provided no direct motive for the threats.

The incidents followed other bomb threats in France since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, as well as a fatal stabbing of a teacher by a man claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group (ISIS), in the northern French city of Arras.

A spokesman for France's DGAC aviation authority confirmed evacuations over bomb warnings only at Lille, Lyon, Toulouse and Beauvais, and was unable to give further details immediately.

The DGAC's online dashboard showed significant delays at Lille, Lyon and Toulouse.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714581731699814747 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A post on Nice airport's X account said, "Following an abandoned baggage item in terminal 1, a security perimeter was set up to allow the usual checks to be carried out."

"The situation has now returned to normal," it concluded.

Airport authorities at Lyon's Bron airport also said that the all-clear had been given.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714572145265623150 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In Lille, an airport spokeswoman said three flights had been diverted, while a post on its X account said security forces were on the scene.

There was confusion from passengers on social media, with some apparently in the dark about why they were being ushered out of airports.