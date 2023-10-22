Israeli envoy to Poland slams “blatant antisemitism” at Warsaw protest

Placards at a pro-Palestinian rally in Warsaw carried anti-Israel slogans like "From the (Jordan) River to the (Mediterranean) Sea"

Israel’s ambassador to Poland has condemned the “blatant antisemitism” on display at a pro-Palestinian march in Warsaw on Saturday.

According to the Notes from Poland website, Ambassador Yacov Livne drew attention to a placard carried by one demonstrator, which said "Keep the world clean” alongside an image of an Israeli flag being thrown into a trashcan.

The image was circulated on social media, and Livne called on Polish authorities to “stop this blatant antisemitism before it gets out of control.”

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński said the carrying of such banners “should absolutely not take place,” noting that “calling for hatred on national/ethnic grounds is a violation of the law – and a basis for dissolving the assembly,” NFP said.

Unconfirmed reports said the blonde woman holding the banner was a Norwegian medical student living in Warsaw.

Another banner at the march had the well-worn phrase “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free,” which is largely seen as a call for Israel to be wiped off the map.

The Warsaw protest was organized by the socialist group, Czerwoni (The Reds), and was one of a series of pro-Palestinian protests held across Europe on Saturday.

NFP noted that Poland’s Muslim community has grown in recent years, due to record levels of immigration. A pro-Palestinian march had been held the previous weekend in the country's second-largest city Krakow.