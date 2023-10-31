French police neutralize veiled woman threatening to blow herself up

Agents reportedly managed to 'isolate' the woman at the Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand station in the south of Paris, shooting her after she failed to comply

French police on Tuesday shot and wounded a woman who made threats to blow herself up at a train station in Paris, at a time when France is under a high level of alert following a terrorist attack on October 13.

A completely veiled woman shouted "Allahu Akbar" several times and "made threats,” a source told AFP, adding that "police fired because they feared for their safety,” and "refused to comply with the officer’s orders.”

The report added that passengers on a suburban train alerted police, and agents managed to "isolate" the woman at the Bibliotheque Francois Mitterrand station on the capital's south bank.

She threatened "to blow herself up", the Paris prosecutor's office later said, adding that police fired one shot, inflicting a life-threatening injury.

Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP French police officers stand at the entrance of a metro station after a woman making threats on an RER train was shot and wounded by police, in Paris.

Police have launched two investigations, prosecutors added. One will probe the woman's actions, while another is to elucidate whether the police's use of a firearm was justified.

France has been under "attack alert" since October 13, when a teacher in the northern city of Arras was stabbed to death by an Islamist former pupil.

The deadly October 17 stabbing plunged France back into the fear of Islamist attacks and led public authorities to strengthen anti-terrorist security measures, in a context already marked by fears linked to the repercussions of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.