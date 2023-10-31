British government official fired for urging full Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Tory ministerial aide Paul Bristow was sacked by the UK Prime Minister Rushi Sunak after 'breaking ranks'

Paul Bristow from the Tory party was fired from his government role after urging the UK Prime Minister Rushi Sunak to back a full ceasefire in Gaza. Downing Street stated that Bristow’s actions "were not consistent with the principles of collective responsibility."

The former ministerial aide reportedly wrote a letter to Sunak calling for “a permanent ceasefire.” The UK government is urging humanitarian pauses, but aligns with Israel and some of its allies, including the United States, in abstaining from calls for a full ceasefire.

Bristow held one of the most junior positions. He was a parliamentary private secretary with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

After the news of his sacking, Bristow told BBC: “I completely understand the PM's decision, and it is with regret that I leave a job I enjoyed. But I can now talk openly about an issue so many of my constituents care deeply about. I believe I can do this better from the backbenches rather than as part of the government payroll."

Labor party's chief Keir Starmer on Tuesday spoke against a ceasefire. He stated that "a ceasefire always freezes any conflict in the state where it currently lies. As we speak, that would leave Hamas with the infrastructure and the capability to carry out the sort of attack we saw on October 7. Hamas would be emboldened and start preparing for future violence immediately.”

Sunak, who marked one year in the office last week, was one of the first world leaders to pay a solidarity visit to Israel amid the nation's war against Hamas. He stated that the UK stands with Israel while expressing solidarity with the Palestinian civilians struggling from Hamas.

The UK's Prime Minister is said to hold a call with his Israeli counterpart later on Tuesday.

Sunak also stated that a two-state solution was “essential.” “We must keep alive that vision of a better future, against those who would destroy it. Together with our partners, that is what we will do.”