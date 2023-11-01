Warsaw University suspends Norwegian medical student for anti-Semitic poster

Marie Andersen held a sign with the words "Keep the world clean" and a blue Star of David in a garbage can, saying it was directed toward Israel and its flag

Warsaw University suspended a Norwegian medical student for holding a sign with the words "Keep the world clean" and a blue Star of David in a garbage can, during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Poland.

The images of the woman, Marie Andersen, with her sign that was “blatant antisemitism” caused an outcry in the country. She later issued a rather timid apology after many people claimed it was an anti-Semitic act.

Israel’s ambassador to Poland, Jacob Livne, was just one of many to declare the sign “blatant antisemitism” and called on the local authorities to take action. Under Polish law, inciting hatred on the basis of religious, ethnic or national differences is a punishable offense.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, for his part, said he “strongly condemns the antisemitic slogans that appeared during [the] march in Warsaw.” The city’s mayor, Rafał Trzaskowski, also stated that “there can be no place for hatred and antisemitism in Warsaw, a city so severely affected by history”.

“There is no place for any forms of hate speech or violence at the Medical University of Warsaw,” its rector, Zbigniew Gaciong, wrote in a statement issued to news website Onet.

The student was summoned to explain what had happened, Gaciong explained, adding that based on his findings the student was referred for disciplinary action and suspension, concluding that his institution “does not allow hate speech.” Police were notified of a possible crime, and were investigating the case but have not yet brought charges, according to Onet.

Anderson has since written an apology, saying "I carried a placard with the Israeli flag, which was only a response to the Israeli government's activity against innocent Palestinians."

"The protest was not directed against people of Jewish origin or against the Jewish religion,” she asserted, adding “there is no place in this world for anti-Semitism or hatred of religions. Nor is there any place for the murder of citizens on either side of the conflict. I apologize to anyone who may have been hurt."

"I also apologize to the pro-Palestinian community for any confusion resulting from the misinterpretation of my action," she added, as the world sees a dangerous rise of antisemitism.