NGOs urge Austria and Germany to give passports to hostages held by Hamas

Germany's Interior Ministry also declared it would outlaw all activities of Hamas and the Palestinian organization Samidoun within its territory

An unconventional plan for desperate times. Two influential American organizations dedicated to combating antisemitism called on the Austrian and German governments to issue potentially life-saving passports to Israelis being held captive by Hamas terrorists.

The passports, according to the proponents of the move, would add a significant layer of protection to Israeli Jews who are not dual nationals and are considered highly vulnerable to Hamas executions. There have been multiple reports that negotiations are underway to release hostages who are foreign nationals or hold dual citizenship.

According to the IDF, at least 242 people were taken hostage on October 7, during the Hamas massacre in which 1,400 people were murdered in southern Israel.

The root of the plan dates back to World War II, when a Swedish diplomat named Raoul Wallenberg rescued at least 20,000 Hungarian Jews by issuing them “protective passports.” The falsified nationalities allowed the Jews to be “repatriated” to Sweden, and saved them from a likely fate of death in the Holocaust.

A more recent example of Sweden issuing protective citizenship is to an Iranian doctor facing execution. Ahmadreza Djalali, who had worked at a hospital in Stockholm, was sentenced to death in 2017 by a Revolutionary Court in Tehran for allegedly spying on behalf of Sweden. The following year, Sweden granted him citizenship and saved him from execution.

The Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) is one of the organizations “urging Germany and Austria to take a leadership role and grant joint citizenship to Israelis that are currently held captive by Hamas."

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and director of global social action at the SWC, said, "Every effort must be made to release innocent Israelis taken captive by Hamas. While the European Union meets to discuss the so-called humanitarian pause, Germany and Austria should work to strengthen their show of support for Israel and grant dual citizenship as soon as possible."

The Wiesenthal Center wrote that the terrorist group Hamas "announced they will deal separately with Israelis who have joint citizenship."

Yigal Carmon, the president and founder of the Washington D.C.-based Middle East Media Research Institute, came up with the protective passport plan. He told i24NEWS, “Now is the time that the governments should be Wallenberg and save Jews, because Hamas said they will only release hostages with double citizenship."

In an email to i24NEWS, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said it understands the “wish to help the hostages held in Gaza. Austrian Law does not provide for the possibility of granting citizenship to foreign nationals with no nexus to Austria. Austrian law is not unique in this respect.”

The statement continued “Austria stands in full solidarity with Israel in its fight against the terrorist organization Hamas that attacked Israel with unprecedented brutality. Since then, Hamas has been using hostages, among them an Austrian-Israeli dual citizen, as well as the Palestinian civilian population, as human shields. We are undertaking intensive efforts at all levels – political, diplomatic and security – to secure his release and are calling for an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages abducted by Hamas and other terrorist organizations.”

The Austrian Foreign Ministry added “We are fully aware of our historical responsibility for the descendants of Nazi victims and have thus, in October 2019, amended the Austrian citizenship law. Since September 1, 2020, descendants of victims of the Nazi regime have the possibility to re-acquire Austrian citizenship. Austria sends a strong, tangible signal to honor the memory of the countless victims.”

Numerous i24NEWS press queries were sent to the German embassy spokesman, Christoph Kamissek, which went unanswered. Germany is widely considered to be one of the most lenient European countries toward Hamas activities.

A spokesman for Germany’s interior ministry told i24NEWS that “security authorities in Germany have Hamas in their sights. The Federal Chancellor and the Federal Minister of the Interior have decided that bans on any activity by Hamas and the Samidoun group in Germany will be issued. In doing so, the federal government is sending a clear signal that solidarity with and support for Hamas terror will be stopped.” When asked how many Hamas operatives have been detained, the spokeswoman declined to comment.

While Hamas has been banned by the EU and Germany as a terrorist organization since 2003, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced on Thursday that Germany would outlaw all activities of Hamas and the Palestinian organization Samidoun within its territory.

JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP Members of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network wave Palestinian flags during the "Revolutionary May Day" demonstration, in Berlin, Germany.

The German Federal Commissioner tasked with fostering Jewish life, Felix Klein, and his European counterpart, Katherina von Schnurbein, declined to comment if they support the initiative to award passports to Israeli Jews.

In February, Israeli Brigadier General (res.) Amir Avivi, head of the Security and Defense Forum, criticized Klein for failing to include Palestinian and Iranian regime lethal antisemitism in his national strategy report to fight antisemitism. Both Klein and von Schnurbein hailed the German report as a “milestone.”

Klein and von Schnurbein have repeatedly refused to urge a full ban of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC played a key role in laying the foundation for the October 7 massacre in Israel, according to MEMRI reports. The U.S. designated the IRGC a terrorist entity in 2019. According to a 2023 German intelligence report, there are 450 Hezbollah operatives in Germany.