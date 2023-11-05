Pro-Palestinian activist advising London Police on rally response, newspaper says

The London Metropolitan Police have been criticized for allowing inflammatory and anti-Semitic chants at pro-Palestinian rallies

A far-left activist who led chants of “from the river to the sea” at a pro-Palestinian rally is an advisor to London’s police on how to respond to protests sparked by Israel’s war with Hamas, Britain’s Telegraph reported Sunday.

The newspaper said it had uncovered a video showing Attiq Malik leading chants of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” in 2021.

The chant is widely interpreted as a call to eradicate Israel, and Downing Street has called it “deeply offensive.”

Malik was present in the police operations room during a large pro-Palestinian march last month, the Telegraph reported. The police were loudly criticized for their handling of the protests, including taking no action when protestors called for “jihad”.

According to the British broadsheet, Malik is chairman of the London Muslim Communities Forum. The Metropolitan police website describes it as a “strategic advisory body for the Met.”

Malik has previously railed against what he called “global censorship by the Zionists.”

The Metropolitan Police declined to say what advice, if any, Malik had offered, the Telegraph reported. But its website said Malik’s London Muslim Communities Forum “brings together representatives from London’s diverse Muslim communities and senior police officers with the aim of addressing issues raised by the Muslim community and working together to provide a strategic response.”